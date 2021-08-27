 Skip to main content
The Citadel: ROTC detachments now required to get vaccine
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Some cadets at The Citadel will now be required to get vaccinated to guard against COVID-19.

The policy comes after a memo was issued this week by the U.S. Department of Defense, WCSC-TV reported.

The ROTC detachments at the college will be required to get vaccinated, according to The Citadel. Those detachments make up about 400 cadets school officials said.

About 68% of cadets are vaccinated against the coronavirus, The Citadel said.

