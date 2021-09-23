The closer: Biden in familiar role, to unite party on $3.5T

Biden was left to bridge the divide in his party, as he has often been before.

Unneeded to be said during the more than five hours of talks at the White House with three different groups of some 20-plus lawmakers is the political reality at stake. It’s not only Biden’s first-year presidential legacy but his party’s political future on the line — the midterm election little more than a year away. With Republicans in lockstep opposition to Biden's plan, it's up to Democrats alone to get it approved.

As difficult as it will be to pass the “Build Back Better” plan, the package also has become too big to fail.

“Failure,” as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has repeatedly warned, “is not an option.”

If ever there was a time for Biden to draw on his decades of experience, as a senator, vice president and now president to tap into the soft skills and hard-knuckled negotiation strategies he has honed during his long tenure, this would be it. And he is known to use both.

Congress faces a Monday deadline for a test vote on the first piece of his domestic plan, a $1 trillion public works measure that has become snared in the deliberations over the broader package.