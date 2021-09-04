The Latest: Afghan women filmmakers plead at Venice Festival

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the information was not yet authorized for release, said “transit centers provide a safe place for diverse groups, an opportunity to complete their paperwork while we conduct security screenings before they continue to their final destination in the United States or in another country.”

U.S. officials have given conflicting accounts of whether they are readying for the evacuees a military camp near the Kosovo capital used by the U.S army, Camp Bondsteel, or a site just outside the army camp that was previously used to house crews of road builders.

BELGRADE, Serbia — Austria’s leader says any migration wave from Afghanistan should be handled in neighboring countries.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Saturday in Belgrade that a potential wave toward Europe must not take place. He adds that “this is why we are in contact with countries in the region.”

Kurz spoke after meeting Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic. Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, Africa or Asia have been stranded in Serbia and neighboring countries situated on the so-called Balkan migration route toward Western Europe.