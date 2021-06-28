The Latest: Australia lifts age restrictions on AstraZeneca

About 63% of residents ages 12 and up have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and about 53% are fully vaccinated.

The virus has caused 2,878 deaths in West Virginia, including two reported on Monday.

———

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s emergency order about the coronavirus pandemic is entering its final days.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills says she will end the “state of civil emergency” order she instituted in the pandemic's early days.

The ordered has allowed Mills to use state resources to try to control the spread of the virus in Maine. Republicans and Democrats have sparred for months about whether the emergency order has gone on for too long.

Republicans have also charged that the order gave Mills too much authority and future orders should be more limited. Mills and other Democrats have said it played a key role in reducing the state’s burden from coronavirus.

Mills said earlier in June that ending the emergency order is a key milestone and it reflects that “Maine people have persevered, and, although challenges remain, we will get through them together just as we did this past year.”