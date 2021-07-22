The Latest: Australia state declares emergency over COVID-19

Officials also are recommending restaurants reduce capacity to ensure distancing between dining parties.

The city is poised to welcome the first large cruise ship of the season on Friday. State health department figures show about 74% of Juneau residents 12 or older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

———

TOPEKA, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly is pinning Kansas’ hopes of keeping the COVID-19 delta variant in check on more people getting inoculated because it is spreading rapidly among the unvaccinated.

Kelly acknowledged Thursday that there’s not enough time before K-12 schools resume classes in mid-August to get all students ages 12 and older fully vaccinated. But she added that the state will focus on giving at least the first of two doses to as many as of them as possible.

She called more vaccinations the only thing that’s going to stop the fast-spreading delta variant. The number of confirmed delta variant cases in Kansas has tripled this month, to more than 1,100.

———

LANSING, Mich. — The Justice Department said Thursday it will not open a civil rights investigation related to COVID-19 deaths in Michigan’s nursing homes.