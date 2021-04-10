The Latest: Princes Andrew, Edward visit Queen Elizabeth II

Ardern directed that all flags on government buildings and naval vessels be flown at half-staff. She said a national memorial service will be held in New Zealand’s capital, Wellington.

———

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesian President Joko Widodo expressed deep condolences at the death of Prince Philip.

Widodo tweeted: “My deepest condolences on the passing of HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Royal Family and the British people in this time of sorrow."

———

SYDNEY — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison offered his country’s “deepest sympathies and condolences” to Queen Elizabeth II on the passing of Prince Philip.

“While your strength and stay, your Majesty, may now have passed, Jenny and I pray that you will find great comfort in your faith, in your family, at this time,” he said. “But we also, your Majesty, say to you as a Commonwealth, let us also now be your strength and stay as you continue to endure, as you continue to serve so loyally and so faithfully, as you have done over so many generations.”