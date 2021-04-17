The Latest: Britain observes minute of silence for Philip

The decision to wear civilian clothes came amid concerns that Prince Harry might have been the only member of the family not in uniform during the funeral of his grandfather, who died last week at the age of 99.

Members of the royal family often wear uniforms to public events by virtue of their honorary roles with the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, but Harry lost his military titles when he decided to give up frontline royal duties last year.

The decision also sidestepped another potential controversy after reports that Prince Andrew considered wearing an admiral’s uniform to his father’s funeral. Andrew retains his military titles even though he fell from grace after a disastrous BBC interview about his acquaintance with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

WINDSOR, England — Prince Philip’s coffin has emerged from the State Entrance of Windsor Castle as those taking part in the ceremonial procession for his funeral take their places.

The coffin is being loaded on a specially adapted Land Rover, designed by Philip himself, for the eight-minute journey to St. George’s Chapel. Senior military commanders are lined up in front of the vehicle, with members of the royal family following behind.