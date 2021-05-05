The Latest: Canada OKs Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older

Last week Oregon recorded the fastest-growing COVID-19 infection rate in the nation. The rule includes requirements and guidelines regarding air flow, ventilation, employee notification in case of an outbreak, and sanitation protocols.

The rule has prompted a flood of angry responses, with everyone from parents to teachers to business owners and employees crying government overreach. Opponents have raised concerns that there is no sunset date or specific metrics for when the rule would automatically be repealed.

Michael Wood, administrator of Oregon’s department of Occupational Safety and Health, says the final rule includes more detail about the process and the criteria used to make the decision to repeal the rule.

So far, about one-third of Oregon’s population has been fully vaccinated.

NEW DELHI — India’s government, facing calls for a strict coronavirus lockdown to slow the devastating surge in infections, has been ordered by the top court to submit a plan on meeting New Delhi hospitals’ oxygen requirements within a day.

India is experiencing a vast coronavirus outbreak, with 382,315 new confirmed cases and 3,780 reported deaths in the last 24 hours, in what is widely believed to be an undercount.