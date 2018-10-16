SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on the second debate between New Mexico candidates for governor (all times local):
7:40 p.m.
Candidates for governor of New Mexico are trying to tie their opponents to failures of the Trump administration and the "corruption and cronyism" of former Democratic Gov. Bill Richardson in a second televised debate.
GOP Congressman Steve Pearce and Democratic Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham faced off Tuesday night in a town-hall style debate sponsored by KOB-TV and the nonprofit group New Mexico First. They are competing to succeed second-term Republican Gov. Susana Martinez.
Pearce warned that his Democratic opponent would take New Mexico back to the excesses of the Richardson administration that ended in 2010.
Lujan Grisham ran state health agencies under three prior governors including Richardson. She called Pearce's attacks nonsense and accused him of starving crucial crucial government programs in cooperation with President Trump and a Republican-led Congress.
The hour-long debate touched on a wide range of concerns about New Mexico's economy, crumbling rural highways, proposals to legalize recreational marijuana, dwindling fresh water supplies and how to deter violence against children.
Early voting is underway.
Noon:
Candidates for governor in New Mexico are scheduled to meet for a second public debate.
The televised debate on Tuesday evening between Republican Congressman Steve Pearce and Democratic Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham arrives amid a torrent of advertising by the campaigns and independent groups.
Pearce describes himself as an experienced businessman who can invigorate the New Mexico economy and improve public education by giving teachers greater autonomy in the classroom.
Lujan Grisham has tied her own economic plan to the renewable energy economy and has won over major teacher unions with pledges to boost spending on public schools and provide universal access to pre-school.
Pearce's attack ads highlight Lujan Grisham's track record in the public and private sector.
Republican Gov. Susana Martinez cannot run this year for a third term.