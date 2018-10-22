LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Latest on the start of early voting in Arkansas (all times local):
12:30 p.m.
An Arkansas county has reopened its early voting sites after its ballots had left off the Democratic nominee for secretary of state.
The chairman of the Garland County Election Commission said Monday that officials had added Susan Inman, the Democrat running for secretary of state, back to the ballot and reopened all four polling sites. Monday marked the start of early voting for Arkansas' Nov. 6 midterm election.
Chairman Gene Haley said 222 ballots without Inman's name listed had been cast before the sites were shut down temporarily.
Inman is running against Republican John Thurston, who is currently the state's land commissioner. The current secretary of state, Republican Mark Martin, is barred by term limits from seeking re-election.
Haley said the now-corrected ballots had also misspelled Thurston's name.
———
11:05 a.m.
An Arkansas county has temporarily closed most of its early voting sites after the Democratic nominee for secretary of state was left off the ballot.
An official with the Garland County Election Commission says three of the county's four early voting sites were closed Monday because ballots did not include Susan Inman, the Democrat running for secretary of state. Monday marked the start of early voting for Arkansas' Nov. 6 midterm election.
Commission Executive Secretary Sundra Mallory said ballots with Inman's name are available at the voting site at the Election Commission Building voting site. Mallory said officials were working to re-open the other polling sites as soon as possible.
Inman is running against Republican John Thurston, who is currently the state's land commissioner. The current secretary of state, Republican Mark Martin, is barred by term limits from seeking re-election.
———
8:05 a.m.
Early voting has begun for the midterm election in Arkansas, which features a bid by Democrats to reclaim a Little Rock-area congressional seat.
Arkansas voters can cast a ballot early beginning Monday through Nov. 5, ahead of the election. The Secretary of State's Office hasn't predicted how many of Arkansas' nearly 1.8 million registered voters will cast a ballot in the Nov. 6 election.
The election features a race for the 2nd Congressional District seat in central Arkansas between Republican Rep. French Hill and Democratic challenger Clarke Tucker. It also includes Justice Courtney Goodson's fight for re-election against challenger David Sterling, in a race that has drawn heavy spending from outside groups.
The ballot will also include casino legalization, voter ID and minimum wage hike proposals.