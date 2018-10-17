SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on a debate between U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and opponent Kevin de Leon (all times local):
1:10 p.m.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and her same-party challenger say both political parties could come together in the next Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform.
Feinstein and former state Senate leader Kevin de Leon said during their only debate Wednesday that they believe Democrats could find common ground with certain Republicans to craft what Feinstein called a fair and humane immigration policy that doesn't separate parents from their children.
But de Leon says GOP President Donald Trump could be a roadblock. He compared Trump to the comic strip character Lucy, who keeps moving the football every time Charlie Brown tries to kick it.
De Leon tried to contrast his leadership with Feinstein's. He says California has had to take the lead on protecting immigrants because Congress hasn't acted.
———
1 p.m.
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and her Democratic challenger Kevin de Leon are offering very different views about the future of health care.
Feinstein said in a debate Wednesday that the government should create a public option for health insurance and allow people over age 55 to buy into Medicare. She also says there should be more help for people who don't get insurance from an employer but make too much to qualify for subsidies to buy their own coverage under former President Barack Obama's health care plan.
De Leon says he supports a "Medicare for all" plan that would extend the government health plan to all Americans. He also touts a state program that allows young people living in the country illegally to get access to state-funded health care through Medi-Cal.
———
12:15 p.m.
Democrat Kevin de Leon says he'd focus on immigration and climate change if elected to the U.S. Senate. Incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she'd focus on the economy.
The two are squaring off on stage in San Francisco in their only scheduled debate ahead of the Nov. 6 election.
De Leon, a state senator, says California needs a new voice and a new approach in Washington during what he calls a battle for America's soul against President Donald Trump. He also says he'd fight for "Medicare for all" health care.
Feinstein didn't mention Trump at all in her opening remarks. She says she'd work on granting legal status to immigrants working in California agriculture and educating Americans to keep up with the economy.
Feinstein has held the seat since 1992.
——
6 a.m.
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and fellow Democrat Kevin de Leon are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.
The Wednesday event is Feinstein's first appearance with an election opponent since 2000. It offers a chance for de Leon to directly attack her as he searches for a badly-needed boost.
The election is Nov. 6 and early voting is under way.
The San Francisco event will be hosted by the Public Policy Institute of California. President Mark Baldassare will ask the two candidates questions and try to limit their engagement with one another.
Both campaigns have focused on immigration, the environment, health care and dealing with President Donald Trump. Feinstein argues she's been a steady leader for Californians while de Leon says he would pursue more progressive policies.