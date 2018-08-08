DETROIT (AP) — The Latest on Michigan's primary election (all times local):
12:45 p.m.
A former Michigan state representative who could be the first Muslim woman elected to Congress already has thrown out a challenge to President Donald Trump, calling him a bully.
Rashida Tlaib told supporters early Wednesday after declaring victory in the 13th Congressional district Democratic primary that she's "pretty ready for it," but doesn't know if Trump is ready for her.
The 42-year-old Tlaib also said that once in Congress she will fight back "against every single oppressive, racist structure that needs to be dismantled, because you deserve better than what we have today in our country."
She defeated five other candidates Tuesday for the 2-year term that starts in January. The seat had been held by U.S. Rep. John Conyers.
The 89-year-old Conyers was first elected to the House in 1964. He stepped down in December citing health reasons, though several former female staffers had accused him of sexual harassment.
———
10:55 a.m.
A former Obama administration official will face a Michigan co-chairman for Donald Trump's presidential campaign in the race for the suburban Detroit congressional seat held by retiring Republican Rep. Dave Trott.
Haley Stevens won the Democratic nomination, edging out four other Democrats in Tuesday's District 11 race. She was a Treasury official who worked on the auto bailout under Obama.
Detroit-area business executive Lena Epstein won the Republican nomination. She beat four other Republicans in Tuesday's primary. She co-owns an automotive oil company.
Democrats are hoping to flip the district, which includes Detroit's affluent northwestern suburbs. Although it has traditionally leaned Republican, Trump barely won the district in 2016.
———
9:30 a.m.
Suburban Detroit attorney Andy Levin has won the Democratic primary to run for the congressional seat his retiring father has held for 36 years.
Levin defeated attorneys Ellen Lipton and Martin Brook on Tuesday and will face Republican Candius Stearns and Green Party candidate John McDermott in the November election.
Levin, a 58-year-old from Bloomfield Township who has never held elected office, is seeking to replace his father, Rep. Sander Levin, in the House. Sander Levin, whose brother is retired-Democratic Sen. Carl Levin, was elected to Congress in 1982.
Andy Levin founded Levin Energy Partners and is president of Lean & Green Michigan,
From 2010 to 2011, he headed the state's Energy, Labor and Economic Growth department.
———
2:55 a.m.
Former legislative leader Gretchen Whitmer has won Democrats' nomination for Michigan governor and will lead the state's first all-female statewide ticket into her fall showdown against Republican state Attorney General Bill Schuette.
Schuette and Whitmer — both veteran officeholders — easily bested their opponents in Tuesday's primary to set up their head-to-head race to succeed term-limited Republican Rick Snyder.
Another Trump favorite, African-American Iraq War veteran and business executive John James, advanced to face third-term Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow.
Though Whitmer may still choose a male running mate, the Democrats are fielding women for state attorney general and secretary of state in what they hope will be a "pink wave" in November.