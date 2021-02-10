The Latest: Democrats agree to strike remark referencing Lee

A never-before-seen security video from inside the Capitol shows rioters using a wooden beam to break windows and climb into the building.

The first man climbing into the building was carrying a baseball bat and wearing body armor and is followed by a stream of people climbing through windows.

———

4:30 p.m.

Prosecutors at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial are using footage of the rally he headlined ahead of the riot on the Capitol to argue he incited the crowd.

Rep. Madeleine Dean says that one of Trump’s key defenses is that he says during his speech: “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

But Dean says that was a “few seconds” in a nearly 11,000-word speech and that it was the “only time President Trump used the word peaceful or any suggestion of nonviolence.” She says that wasn’t the overarching message.

She said, “President Trump used the word ‘fight’ or ‘fighting’ 20 times, including telling the crowd they needed to ‘fight like hell.’”