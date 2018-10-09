CINCINNATI (AP) — The Latest on the Ohio governor's race debates (all times local):
4 p.m.
Republican Mike DeWine says it's time in the Ohio governor's race to be out talking to people directly and listening to them instead of adding debates.
DeWine says in a statement that his team and Democrat Richard Cordray's team had lengthy negotiations to agree on the three-debate schedule completed Monday night. The attorney general says the debates "have been a lot of fun."
Cordray says there should be more debates in the tightly contested race, with nearly a month left before the Nov. 6 election. He suggested in Cincinnati on Tuesday that Toledo and Cincinnati could be additional sites. The first three were in Dayton, Marietta and Cleveland.
Cordray is a former federal consumer protection chief.
———
12:55 p.m.
The Democratic candidate for Ohio governor says there should be more debates with nearly a month left before election day.
Richard Cordray and Republican rival Mike DeWine met Monday night in Cleveland for their third debate, the final one agreed to by both campaigns. Cordray said Tuesday in Cincinnati that he wants more, and cited Toledo and Cincinnati as possible sites.
DeWine's campaign didn't respond immediately to a message for comment.
The matchup between President Barack Obama's federal consumer protection chief and Ohio's attorney general is one of the nation's most expensive, closely watched governor's races. Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) is vacating the job due to term limits.
DeWine narrowly ousted Cordray in the 2010 attorney general election.
Polls have indicated a close race with early voting beginning Wednesday.