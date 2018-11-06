COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on Election Day in Ohio. (all times local):
9:00
State election officials say voting appeared to be going smoothly at polls in Ohio early on Election Day.
A spokesman for Ohio's Secretary of State's Office said no major problems were reported in the first few hours of voting Tuesday. Spokesman Sam Rossi said the state had no turnout predictions yet.
Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and will close at 7:30 p.m.
State election officials say more than 1.4 million absentee ballots had been requested and more than 1.3 million ballots had been cast by mail and in person at the close of in-person absentee voting Monday. At that same point during 2014 absentee voting, nearly one million absentee ballots had been requested and more than 813,000 were cast.
Democrats are trying to turn a recent Republican tide in Ohio's statewide races.
———
5:40 a.m.
Democrats in Ohio are trying to turn a recent Republican tide in statewide races, relying on a ticket led by a familiar U.S. senator and a competitive governor candidate.
Sherrod Brown, first elected to Ohio office in 1974, seeks his third Senate term against fourth-term U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (ruh-NAY'-see). Richard Cordray, President Barack Obama's appointee as federal consumer protection chief, is in a tight governor's race with Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine. It's a rematch of the 2010 election when DeWine narrowly ousted Cordray to become attorney general.
Republicans have dominated recent statewide elections, capped by Republican Donald Trump's decisive 8-point victory for president over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Ohioans are choosing four other statewide officeholders, two Supreme Court justices and deciding a statewide drug sentencing ballot issue.