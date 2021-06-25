The Latest: EU drug regulator approves new J&J vaccine plant

Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters in Berlin on Friday that he regretted better coordination among the bloc’s 27 members hadn’t been possible.

“It would have been better to find uniform rules for this,” he said. “If not, we will have to keep making our own to protect ourselves.”

German officials say the more contagious delta variant of the virus now makes up at least 15% of cases in the country. In Britain, it has already become the dominant variant.

Lothar Wieler, the head of Germany’s disease control agency, said he expects the delta variant to eventually dominate in Germany, too, and urged people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Scientists say vaccines authorized for use in the European Union provide good protection against serious illness, including from the delta variant, but it is not yet clear how great the risk is that immunized people can still transmit the virus.

———

HONOLULU — Hawaii is dropping its testing and quarantine rules for vaccinated domestic travelers in two weeks.

Gov. David Ige says the state will drop the current travel restrictions for fully vaccinated U.S. mainland travelers on July 8.