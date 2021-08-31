The Latest: EU reaches goal of vaccinating 70% of adults

About three dozen Power Five schools responded to an Associated Press survey regarding their tailgating policies. Nearly all the schools that responded are tentatively planning to restore the tailgating policies they had in 2019. Many of them noted that’s subject to change based on the status of COVID-19 cases in their area.

That’s a major shift from last year, when even the schools that allowed spectators at games either prohibited or strongly discouraged tailgating.

For example, last year the University of South Carolina didn’t open its parking lots until 2 ½ hours before kickoff, prohibited tents, asked large gatherings of people to disperse and discouraged the use of any grills, coolers or buffet-style spreads. This year, South Carolina is returning to its pre-2020 policies.

The return of tailgating is great news for tens of thousands of fans who consider that a vital part of the college football experience.

HONOLULU — The mayor of Honolulu says the city will soon require patrons of restaurants, bars, museums, theaters and other establishments to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for COVID-19.