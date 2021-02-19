The Latest: European Union to double COVAX contribution

The African continent has barely seen large numbers of doses arrive. Health officials have spoken about growing tensions and inequality with richer countries that have stockpiled vaccines.

The goal is to vaccinate 60% of the African continent’s population as soon as possible to achieve herd immunity. Officials say that taking too long could mean COVID-19 becomes endemic in parts of the continent of 1.3 billion people.

———

HONG KONG — China’s Sinovac delivered 1 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac to Hong Kong on Friday evening.

Government officials approved Sinovac’s two-dose vaccine on Thursday. The semi-autonomous city is relying on three vaccines and has purchased 22.5 million doses in total.

Priority groups include health care workers and those above the age of 60, as well as essential workers. Online appointments will begin on Tuesday.

The city is also expecting 1 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine by the end of February. It has also purchased Astrazeneca’s shots.

Sinovac has yet to publicly release clinical trial data from its last stage of testing, drawing criticism for lack of transparency.