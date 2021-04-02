 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Latest: Flags at half-staff after Capitol officer killed
0 comments
AP

The Latest: Flags at half-staff after Capitol officer killed

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Friday's lockdown at the U.S. Capitol complex (all times local):

5 p.m.

President Joe Biden has ordered that U.S. flags at the White House be lowered to half-staff until April 6 in honor of a U.S. Capitol Police officer who was killed Friday after a man rammed a car into a security checkpoint.

Biden says he and first lady Jill Biden are heartbroken over the death of officer William Evans, an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police force. A second Capitol police officer was injured in the attack, while the suspect was killed.

Biden says he knows what a difficult time it’s been for the Capitol and all who work there and protect it. Friday’s incident came about three months after the Jan. 6 insurrection that killed a Capitol police officer and four other people.

Biden released the statement from the Camp David president retreat, where he is spending the weekend.

He expressed gratitude to the Capitol Police and the National Guard troops for responding quickly to the attack.

———

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE INCIDENT THE U.S. CAPITOL:

Friday's crash and shooting happened at a checkpoint near the U.S. Capitol as Congress is on recess. It comes as the Washington region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Read more:

— Security officials recently started scaling back fencing around the U.S. Capitol.

———

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

3:20 p.m.

Law enforcement officials say terrorism is not suspected in a deadly confrontation outside the U.S. Capitol that began when a man rammed his car into two officers outside the Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife.

Officials declined to offer a motive, but Robert Contee, the acting chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, said there was no ongoing threat to the area and that the incident did not appear to be linked to terrorism.

The suspect’s name has not been released, but he died at a hospital. Both Capitol Police officers were hospitalized, and Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told reporters Friday afternoon that one of the officers “succumbed to his injuries.”

She did not immediately provide additional details and the officer’s identity was not released.

——

2:45 p.m.

U.S. Capitol Police say an officer has died after a suspect rammed his car into two officers and lunged at officers with a knife before being shot.

Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman says the officer died after Friday’s incident but did not immediately provide additional details. The officer’s identity was not released.

Pittman says the suspect rammed a barricade near the U.S. Capitol. She says the suspect then exited the vehicle with a knife and lunged at the officers. The suspect was shot and died at the hospital.

———

2:35 p.m.

Two law enforcement officials tell The Associated Press that the driver who rammed a car into two police officers outside the U.S. Capitol has died after being shot by authorities.

The officials said both Capitol Police officers were taken to the hospital, with at least one in serious condition. The suspect died at a hospital.

The crash happened at a security checkpoint that is typically used by senators and staff on weekdays, but lawmakers are away for recess. Fencing that prevented vehicular traffic near that area was recently removed.

Capitol Police said that someone rammed a vehicle into two of its officers. The law enforcement officials told the AP that the driver then got out of the car with what appeared to be a knife. It’s unclear which member of law enforcement shot the suspect.

———

2:25 p.m.

The U.S. Capitol remained on lockdown Friday afternoon after a car rammed a barricade outside the Senate, though the building was largely empty due to a two-week recess.

Alerts sent out by police said that people in the Capitol were not allowed to exit the building while the police were responding to the incident, in which the driver got out of the vehicle while appearing to brandish a knife before being shot by authorities. But the hallways were mostly empty despite the chaos outside.

The Capitol complex has been on high alert since the Jan. 6 attack by former President Donald Trump’s supporters, which left five people dead. National Guard troops who have guarded the building since then were seen mobilizing around the area of the incident.

The car hit a barricade just outside the Senate, on a street that had recently been reopened after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

———

2:10 p.m.

The suspect who rammed two U.S. Capitol Police officers at a barricade appeared to have a knife and was shot by police.

That’s according to two law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday. The officials could not discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The officials say the suspect was critically wounded and was taken into custody.

The incident happened at a checkpoint near the Capitol. The Capitol complex was locked down after the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man rams car into Capitol barrier, officer killed

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda
National Politics

Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a sharp rebuke to Trump-era policies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday formally scrapped a blueprint championed by his predecessor to limit U.S. promotion of human rights abroad to causes favored by conservatives like religious freedom and property matters while dismissing reproductive and LGBTQ rights.

+2
Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in
National Politics

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

  • Updated

PHOENIX (AP) — The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building.

+2
Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir
Entertainment

Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter details his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse in a new memoir, writing that “in the last five years alone, my two-decades-long marriage has dissolved, guns have been put in my face, and at one point I dropped clean off the grid, living in $59-a-night Super 8 motels off I-95 while scaring my family even more than myself.”

+3
AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers
National Politics

AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move he said would help restore “scientific integrity,” the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency is removing dozens of scientists and other experts from key advisory boards named under President Donald Trump, saying they were overly friendly to industry.

+3
White House says it's working on access to migrant centers
National Politics

White House says it's working on access to migrant centers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to provide a specific date for when the media will get access to Border Patrol facilities temporarily holding thousands of migrant children seeking to live in the United States, but said Sunday the Biden administration was committed to transparency and “we’re working to get that done as soon as we can.”

+4
Biden boosts offshore wind energy, wants to power 10M homes
National Politics

Biden boosts offshore wind energy, wants to power 10M homes

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving to sharply increase offshore wind energy along the East Coast, saying Monday it is taking initial steps toward approving a huge wind farm off the New Jersey coast as part of an effort to generate electricity for more than 10 million homes nationwide by 2030.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News