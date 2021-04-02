The Latest: Flags at half-staff after Capitol officer killed

Capitol Police said that someone rammed a vehicle into two of its officers. The law enforcement officials told the AP that the driver then got out of the car with what appeared to be a knife. It’s unclear which member of law enforcement shot the suspect.

The U.S. Capitol remained on lockdown Friday afternoon after a car rammed a barricade outside the Senate, though the building was largely empty due to a two-week recess.

Alerts sent out by police said that people in the Capitol were not allowed to exit the building while the police were responding to the incident, in which the driver got out of the vehicle while appearing to brandish a knife before being shot by authorities. But the hallways were mostly empty despite the chaos outside.

The Capitol complex has been on high alert since the Jan. 6 attack by former President Donald Trump’s supporters, which left five people dead. National Guard troops who have guarded the building since then were seen mobilizing around the area of the incident.

The car hit a barricade just outside the Senate, on a street that had recently been reopened after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

