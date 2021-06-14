The Latest: Georgia cashier killed in spat over virus masks

Johnson said the government’s aim is that by July 19, two-thirds of the adult population will have been double vaccinated. He also brought forward the date by which everyone over the age of 18 will be offered a first dose of vaccine from the end of July to July 19.

Under the government’s plan for coming out of lockdown, all restrictions on social contact were set to be lifted next Monday. Many businesses, particularly those in hospitality and entertainment, voiced their disappointment ahead of the official announcement.

One change that will take place is that the 30-person limit on weddings and wedding restrictions will be lifted. However, the ban on singing and dancing will remain as will social distancing requirements.

———

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont became the first state in the country to vaccinate at least 80% of the eligible population, prompting Gov. Phil Scott to lift all remaining state COVID-19 restrictions.

Vermont crossed the threshold on Sunday when the state vaccinated 1,151 people, reaching a level of 80.2% of those over age 12 with at least one shot of the vaccine. The goal was reached 15 months after the Republican governor declared the state of emergency on March 13, 2020.