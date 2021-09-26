The Latest: Social Democrats say ready to form coalition

Exit polls by public broadcasters ARD and ZDF show the Union bloc down 8-9% compared to 2017, after four elections in which the party won under Merkel. Her successor, Armin Laschet, had low personal approval ratings and some in the party had questioned whether he was the right candidate for chancellorship.

Ziemiak said that his party was looking at “bitter losses” that would need to be analyzed.

—-

BERLIN - Hundreds of people burst out in spontaneous chants of “Olaf, Olaf"- the first name of the Social Democrats’ candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz - when exit poll results flashed acroos TV screens at the party's Berlin headquarters.

A cheering Renée Röske from Cologne said she had been telling everyone that Scholz was the “best candidate" and that it's now reflected in the exit polls.

The 42 year-old Röske said she noticed over the summer that once people realized that Merkel isn't running again, they became more interested in politics and started to inform themselves about the three main candidates.

She said people noticed that Scholz “did the right things" during the pandemic and “that’s why the SPD in now leading, because Scholz is good."

——