The Latest: Turkey’s president aims to resettle war refugees

Senators who gathered at the White House with President Donald Trump also expressed concerns about U.S.-backed Kurdish forces that Turkey is battling in neighboring Syria.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz told President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (REH'-jehp TY'-ihp UR'-doh-wahn) that U.S. lawmakers have two main concerns. One is the S-400 air defense system that Turkey bought from Moscow. And the second is stopping Turkey from going after the Kurds.

Trump called reporters into his meeting with Erdogan at the same time that Washington was focused on impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill. Trump said earlier that he was too busy to watch the televised hearings.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott said he wants to see Turkey moving closer to the U.S. and not Russia.

1:50 p.m.

Dozens of Kurds and their supporters are waving Kurdish and American flags outside the White House to protest President Donald Trump's meeting with Turkey’s leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (REH'-jehp TY'-ihp UR'-doh-wahn).

The protesters have gathered in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House, and chanted slogans demanding that Turkey-backed forces withdraw from northern Syria.