The Latest: Haiti imposes curfew, mask use for pandemic

According to the latest statistics of the health ministry, Sri Lanka has 161,242 positive cases with 1178 fatalities.

Doctors have predicted that the number of patients could rapidly rise in the next two weeks because of the last month’s celebrations and shopping by the people to mark the traditional new year.

Sri Lanka has halted public transport, banned public gatherings, parties, weddings and closed schools and universities.

———

SAN FRANCISCO — The ride hailing companies Uber and Lyft have started providing free transportation to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites in the United States.

Uber said Monday that it will provide four rides valued at up to $25 each through July 4 while Lyft has said that it is offering two rides of up to $15 each.

The federal government said earlier this month that it would partner with the ride-hailing companies to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated as the pace of the shots nationally started to decline.

President Joe Biden has set a goal of delivering at least one dose of vaccine to 70% of adult Americans by Independence Day and fully vaccinating at least 160 million by then.

———