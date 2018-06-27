OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Latest on Oklahoma's primary election (all times local):
2:55 p.m.
Oklahoma's interim health commissioner says the state Department of Health will be ready to implement a new law allowing medical marijuana.
Tom Bates said Wednesday the agency has been working to develop rules and regulations for medical marijuana since he was appointed April 1. He said the rules will be ready according to the requirements of the law, which is scheduled to go into effect 60 days after passage.
Voters approved the medical marijuana question during Tuesday's elections.
The measure makes it legal to grow, sell and use marijuana for medical purposes.
Bates says the state Board of Health will consider emergency rules July 10 and information about applications for marijuana-related businesses will be available by July 26.
Bates says the agency plans to begin accepting applications no later than Aug. 25.
———
10:55 a.m.
Businessman Kevin Hern has advanced to a runoff election for the Republican nomination in Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District.
Hern faces former Tulsa County prosecutor Tim Harris in an Aug. 28 runoff for the GOP nomination for the open Tulsa-area district. Democrats Tim Gilpin and Amanda Douglas also face an August runoff.
The seat has been vacant since April when former U.S. Rep. Jim Bridenstine resigned to become administrator of NASA. Bridenstine is a Republican and was elected to the seat in 2012. Bridenstine served on the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology.
President Donald Trump nominated Bridenstine to head the space agency September.
———
10:40 a.m.
Former Oklahoma City mayor Mick Cornett and Tulsa businessman Kevin Stitt will square off in a head-to-head runoff in August to decide who gets the Republican nomination in the governor's race.
Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb, an early favorite in the race, did not advance.
The 59-year-old Cornett and 45-year-old Stitt were the top two vote getters in the GOP race for governor in Tuesday's primary election. But neither secured more than 50 percent in the crowded 10-man Republican field seeking to replace Gov. Mary Fallin, who is term limited. The primary runoff is Aug. 28.
Stitt is the founder and CEO of Jenks-based Gateway Mortgage Group, a political newcomer who has painted himself as the outsider.
Cornett is a former television reporter first elected mayor of Oklahoma City in 2004. He served four consecutive terms during a revitalization of the state's capital city.
———
6:40 a.m.
Oklahoma health officials will meet next month to consider emergency rules regarding medical marijuana after voters easily approved the medicinal use of the drug.
Meanwhile, Gov. Mary Fallin says she's still concerned that the ballot issue approved Tuesday night is too broadly written and that it "opens the door" for recreational marijuana. But the Republican governor, who is term-limited, says she will work with lawmakers and state agencies on establishing a regulatory framework.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health said late Tuesday that it would consider emergency rules July 10 for the new Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, and that the agency will begin accepting applications no later than Aug. 25.
Oklahomans came out in droves to vote on the issue, which made it onto the ballot because of a signature drive. The Oklahoma State Election Board says more votes were cast on the marijuana issue than in the 2014 general election.
———
12:50 a.m.
At least six Republican incumbents were bounced from office during Oklahoma's primary election, including several who were targeted by pro-education groups.
Tuesday's primary was the first test for many of the nearly 100 teachers running for office in Oklahoma after a year that saw tens of thousands of educators walk off their job for two weeks to protest dwindling funding for schools.
Several GOP incumbents who voted against tax hikes to fund teacher pay raises were either ousted from office or pulled into a runoff against a fellow GOP opponent.
Oklahoma voters also approved the nation's first medical marijuana question on a ballot this year and winnowed the 15-candidate field seeking to replace Gov. Mary Fallin as the state's next chief executive.