The Latest: Honolulu sets vaccine proof for business clients

The governor is focusing on voluntary vaccination as a solution to the pandemic and opposes other interventions such as mask mandates and, capacity reductions in public places.

———

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Alabama has set a new high for the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care, although the total number of hospitalized COVID patients remains slightly below the winter peak.

There were 884 COVID-19 patients in intensive care Sunday, the most since the pandemic began, according to the Alabama Hospital Association. Dr. Don Williamson heads the organization and he said Monday that the previous high was 848 in January.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in state hospitals was 2,829 on Monday, still below the high of 3,087 set in January.

About 38% of the people in Alabama are vaccinated against the coronavirus, which is one of the lowest rates in the country.

———

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- The number of COVID-19 patients in West Virginia hospital intensive care units is approaching the high mark in the pandemic.

There are 203 virus patients in ICUs across the state, the most since Jan. 11. The record of 219 came on Jan. 6,