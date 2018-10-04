WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — The Latest on a rift in the Rhode Island Republican Party surrounding the governor's race (all times local):
5:15 p.m.
The tiny Republican caucus of the Rhode Island House of Representatives has voted to remove Rep. Patricia Morgan as House minority leader, hours after she endorsed an independent candidate in the race for governor.
House Minority Whip Blake Filippi says the caucus voted to remove Morgan effective immediately.
Morgan says they're trying to censor her opinion, but adds she wasn't running for re-election anyway and says "it's not a big deal."
The move reflects a rift in the party highlighted during Morgan's endorsement of independent Joe Trillo on Thursday over Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, the Republican nominee.
Fung beat Morgan in last month's primary.
Filippi says that the post will remain vacant until after the general election.
———
1:25 p.m.
Republicans are coming to the aid of a former state lawmaker who left their party to run for governor as an independent.
House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan on Thursday endorsed Joe Trillo over Republican gubernatorial hopeful Allan Fung in Warwick. Morgan lost to Fung in the primary.
After the announcement, Fung tweeted that the reforms and changes he'll bring angers two Iongtime insiders.
Trillo also announced that three other Republicans would work for him if he's elected: a former attorney general, Arlene Violet, and two former Republican gubernatorial contenders, Ken Block and John Robitaille.
Morgan says she knows Trillo's character and what he stands for, and she believes he's the only person who can beat Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo.
Trillo was President Donald Trump's campaign chairman for Rhode Island.