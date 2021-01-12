The Latest: House GOP won't pressure members on impeachment

After voting on the resolution, the House will proceed with legislation to impeach Trump. The president says the effort is causing “tremendous, anger and division and pain, far greater than most people will ever understand, which is very dangerous for the USA, especially at this very tender time.”

Trump has also addressed last week’s riot at the Capitol. He says, “We believe in the rule of law, not in violence or rioting.”

———

3:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump is at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas trumpeting one of the pillars of his presidency: his campaign against illegal immigration and building a wall along the southern border.

It’s Trump’s first time appearing in public since a violent mob of his supporters sieged the nation’s Capitol last week in an effort to halt the peaceful transition of power.

Trump said Tuesday in Alamo that the wall has been crucial for securing the border.

He says he’s put an end to “immigration chaos,” despite the chaos his administration created with its child separation policy and attempted travel bans.