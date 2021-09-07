The Latest: Idaho activates crisis standards of care

“Observing the data collected for cases with sequenced samples, coupled with the rate of increase in the number of cases, shows that the current profile of the epidemic is determined by the transmission of the Delta variant,” the National Institute of Public Health report said.

The INSP said that of 2,563 reported “variants of concern” by seven laboratories, 807 were determined to be of the Delta strain. Of those Delta cases, 184, or 22.8%, had been fully vaccinated, it said.

The number of daily COVID-19 infections in Romania is sharply rising. In mid-July, just a few dozen infections were being reported daily in Romania, a country of around 19 million, compared to more than 2,000 new cases on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic started, Romania has recorded more than 1.1 million COVID-19 infections, and 34,762 people have died.

———

MADRID — Over 8 million schoolchildren and teenagers in Spain are returning to classes this week with masks and efforts to keep social distancing, while authorities try to boost the vaccination rates among students.