The Latest: Indonesia city holds mass vaccination program

Fahrettin Koca says these groups, who were mostly vaccinated with two doses of the China’s CoronaVac, can choose any available vaccine for their third dose. Turkey is also administering the Pfizer vaccine and will begin use of Russia’s Sputnik V shots.

Turkey is allowing a third dose for health care workers and people over 50 because two doses of CoronaVac may not be providing enough antibodies after several months. There is little data about CoronaVac’s efficacy against the more infectious delta variant.

Koca also announced the current six-week gap between two doses of Pfizer shots will be reduced to four. This will speed Turkey’s vaccination plan where more than 34.6 million people have gotten their first shot but only about 18% of the population have been fully vaccinated.

MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin says he was vaccinated this year with Russia’s Sputnik V shot, and he’s encouraging citizens to get vaccinated amid a surge of coronavirus infections and deaths.

During an annual call-in show, Putin expressed hope the immunization drive could help avoid a nationwide lockdown. Russia on Wednesday reported 21,042 new infections and 669 deaths, a daily record. Similar numbers have been reported daily since June 24.