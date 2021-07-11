The Latest: Israel strikes Pfizer deal for new vaccine batch

It’s part of a rapid rise across the continent. And experts say the surge here hasn’t yet peaked.

South Africa has reimposed several restrictions to fight the new wave. They include shutting restaurants and bars and limiting alcohol sales.

Its vaccination drive is also finding its feet after several stumbles. But experts say it’s too late to reduce the deadly impact of the current spike.

South Africa is instead rushing to vaccinate enough of its 60 million people to blunt the impact of the next surge.

———

TOKYO — The mayors of two Tokyo islands have asked the metropolitan government to take the planned Olympic torch relay off public roads amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

The torch relay in Tokyo, which started on Friday, has been taken off all public roads except for those on islands, because of rising cases in the Japanese capital.

Kyodo News agency reported that the mayors of Oshima and Hachijo have asked the Tokyo Metropolitan Government to take the torch off public roads in their areas, citing rising virus cases.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday declared a state of emergency in Tokyo.