The Latest: US hopes to start COVID boosters on Sept. 20

“The best thing to do is to work with the industry to make sure that they can open safely and sustainably in the long term, and the best way to do that is to check vaccine status,” he said.

The plans mean that people who want to enter nightclubs and other large-scale events will be required to show proof they have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said earlier this week vaccine passports will be required for nightclubs and large events from later this month as Scotland faces a spike in infections.

———

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The kingdom of Bahrain has authorized a third booster shot of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for anyone above the age of 18 who received their second dose at least six months ago.

The country’s coronavirus taskforce is encouraging residents who received the Sputnik jab to register for the extra dose. Already, the government has rolled out Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots to people six months after they received two shots of China’s Sinopharm vaccine.