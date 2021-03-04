The Latest: Jeffries says Democracy will prevail at Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on a possible threat against the Capitol (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

A top House Democrat says the threat of mob violence at the Capitol won’t stop Congress from doing its work.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York says, “Mob rule will not prevail. Domestic terrorism will not prevail. Democracy will prevail.”

Jeffries says he thinks “there’s a reason for all of us to continue to be concerned about the heightened security environment." Jeffries blames "a ‘big lie’ that Donald Trump perpetrated in respect to the election that has radicalized millions of folks across the country.”

Law enforcement is on high alert around the U.S. Capitol after intelligence uncovered a “possible plot” by a militia group to storm the iconic building again. This comes two months after a mob of Trump supporters smashed through windows and doors to try to stop Congress from certifying now-President Joe Biden’s victory. Five people died.