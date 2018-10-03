The Latest: Lawmaker's attorney sees no ethics violation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on the sentencing of a New Mexico state legislator on a drunken driving conviction (all times local):
9:50 a.m.
An attorney for a New Mexico state lawmaker recently convicted of drunken driving says calls for an ethics investigation into her conduct at a sobriety checkpoint are unwarranted and politically motivated.
Attorney Paul Kennedy is representing Republican state Rep. Monica Youngblood and says in a letter that he sees nothing on a police lapel camera video of her arrest for drunken driving that can be construed as a request for personal benefit.
Youngblood was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday after being found guilty of aggravated drunken driving at trial.
The office of Democratic Attorney General Hector Balderas alleges that Youngblood used her position as a lawmaker in an attempt to influence police during her arrest in Albuquerque in May. He is asking an ethics commission of the Legislature to investigate possible violations of the Governmental Conduct Act.
At the sobriety checkpoint, Youngblood said she wrote bills to protect police.
———
1 a.m.
A state lawmaker convicted of drunken driving is set to face sentencing before a New Mexico judge Wednesday as she seeks re-election in November.
A judge last week found Rep. Monica Youngblood guilty of aggravated drunken driving after a short bench trial.
The three-term Albuquerque Republican was arrested in May on suspicion of aggravated DWI during a checkpoint stop where she told an officer she was a state lawmaker who advocated for police.
State Attorney General Hector Balderas' office has sent a letter to Youngblood, telling her she violated state law by attempting to use her status to influence police and seek special treatment. Her attorney rejects the accusation.
Balderas' office says it's seeking an ethics committee review of Youngblood's conduct.