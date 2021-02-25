The Latest: Lawmaker says Capitol police didn't grasp threat

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on congressional testimony about the Capitol insurrection (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

The lawmaker who's chair of a hearing on the Jan. 6 riot says the U.S. Capitol Police’s acting chief failed to understand the threat facing lawmakers that day.

Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio told acting Chief Yogananda Pittman on Thursday, “You took the intelligence and I feel like you didn’t put it all together and synthesize it in a way to go, ‘Holy cow, something really bad can happen here.’”

Pittman was serving then as assistant chief of protective and intelligence operations.

Pittman has acknowledged that an FBI warning of violence sent the day before the riot was received by the Capitol Police but was never forwarded to her. She insists the warning would not have changed her department’s security plan the next day.

Ryan asked Pittman how she would define a credible threat and why her agency didn’t prepare for a “worst-case scenario.”