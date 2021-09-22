The Latest: Lawyer urges Idaho make vaccine status private

The 24-year-old woman was released without bail earlier this month charged with two misdemeanor counts of violating Hawaii’s emergency rules to control the spread of the virus.

Authorities say in court documents that in order to bypass Hawaii’s 10-day traveler quarantine, she uploaded a vaccination card with the glaring spelling error to the state’s Safe Travels program and arrived in Honolulu on Aug. 23.

It’s not clear if she has hired an attorney. The woman hung up on an Associated Press reporter who asked her to comment on the allegations Wednesday.

———

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A day after assuming his job, Florida’s newly appointed surgeon general has signed new rules allowing parents to decide whether their children should quarantine or stay in school after being exposed to someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The guidelines signed Wednesday by Dr. Joseph Ladapo eliminate previous rules requiring students to quarantine for at least four days off campus if they have been exposed. Under the new rules, students who have been exposed can continue going to campus, “without restrictions or disparate treatment,” provided they are asymptomatic. They can also quarantine, but no longer than seven days, provided they do not get sick.