The Latest: Mississippi implores people to get vaccinated

Dunagan says even people who have been vaccinated should wear masks in public, in part because only 46.3% of Missourians had been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

He says that although the CDC has approved allowing vaccinated people to go without masks, the St. Louis area’s vaccination rate isn’t high enough to follow that recommendation because of new cases caused by the more infectious delta variant.

———

HAVANA -- The COVID-19 pandemic is slamming Cuba like never before, even as the country races to roll out its homegrown vaccines — the only locally developed shots being widely used in Latin America.

The island had seen far fewer infections that most other Latin American nations over the first year or so of the pandemic, imposing strict quarantines, isolating the infected and shutting down its tourism industry despite devastating economic consequences.

But new cases have been soaring in recent week. The first three weeks of July have accounted for about 100,000 of the nearly 300,000 infections recorded altogether in Cuba. Cuba’s national director of epidemiology said Tuesday that 717 people have died so far this month in Cuba — a heavy share of the 2,019 who have died in all.