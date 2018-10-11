JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on a legal challenge to Missouri's voter photo identification law(all times local):
11:15 a.m.
The Missouri Attorney General's Office has appealed a judge's ruling that blocked enforcement of parts of a voter photo identification law.
Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft on Thursday announced the appeal was officially filed. Ashcroft says the attorney general also requested the ruling be put on hold as the appeals process plays out.
At issue is Senior Cole County Judge Richard Callahan's ruling striking down a requirement that a voter lacking a valid photo ID sign a sworn statement and present some other form of identification in order to cast a regular ballot.
Ashcroft says the ruling is causing "mass confusion" as voters prepare for the Nov. 6 election. The election will be headlined by the race between Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill and her Republican challenger, Josh Hawley.
9:55 a.m.
Missouri's secretary of state says a judge's ruling to block enforcement of parts of a voter photo identification law is causing "mass confusion."
Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft on Thursday said there's confusion over Senior Cole County Judge Richard Callahan's ruling striking down a requirement that a voter lacking a valid photo ID sign a sworn statement and present some other form of identification in order to cast a regular ballot.
Ashcroft said in a statement that Callahan's ruling directs the state not to require the sworn statement. But Ashcroft says local election authorities enforce that requirement.
Callahan's ruling comes as voters are preparing for a Nov. 6 election headlined by the race between Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill and her Republican challenger, Josh Hawley.