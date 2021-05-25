The Latest: WH: US reaching 50% of adults fully vaccinated

The latest development comes hours after Pakistan’s positivity ratio from COVID-19 dropped to 4.82%, one of the lowest levels of infections in recent months. Two months ago, the positivity rate touched 11 percent.

Pakistan has registered nearly 905,852 confirmed cases and 20,400 confirmed deaths.

———

LONDON — The British government has been accused of introducing local lockdowns by stealth after it introduced tighter restrictions for eight local areas in England that it says are hot spots for the coronavirus variant first identified in India.

On Tuesday, lawmakers and local public health officials said they hadn’t been made aware of changes that the Conservative government published online last Friday.

In that updated guidance, it recommended that people within the eight localities, which includes Hounslow in west London, the city of Leicester and the towns of Blackburn and Bolton, shouldn’t meet up indoors or travel outside their areas.

Yasmin Qureshi, a Labour Party lawmaker in Bolton, said she hadn’t been informed of the changes, saying it was “typical of this government’s incompetence.”