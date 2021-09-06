The Latest: More U.S. first responders are dying of COVID-19

Stronger nations, starting with the G-20, are committing to more resources and to sending vaccines to the more vulnerable countries, he said, adding that efforts like COVAX need to be strengthened.

“We want to build on conditions so that production can be brought to the countries. It’s not enough merely to transfer doses,” Speranza said.

COVAX is an international mechanism created in part to share vaccines so that poorer wouldn’t have to rely on donations. But in some cases, wealthy nations have received doses through COVAX.

———

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Danish health authorities say they are offering jabs in supermarkets as they are aware of differences in the vaccination pattern even though more than 80% of people over 12 have had two shots of vaccine.

”It is especially young people who have not received the first jab,” said Soeren Brostroem, head of the Danish Health Agency.”

On Saturday, vaccines will be offered in two of Denmark’s largest supermarket chains, Bilka and Foetex, No appointments are needed.