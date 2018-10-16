SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on the release of tax returns in New Mexico's gubernatorial campaign (all times local):
5:20 p.m.
Republican New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Steve Pearce and his wife have published summary pages of their 2017 federal and state tax returns.
The Pearce campaign made public four pages of the couple's tax return on Tuesday, offering a new glimpse into the personal finances of a congressman who made his fortune in the oilfield services business.
The federal tax return shows a total tax assessment of $33,111 on taxable income of $255,620. Adjusted gross income was $431,114.
The Democratic candidate for governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, posted five years of lengthier tax returns in late May.
New Mexico does not require candidates for public office to release tax information, nor is it a past tradition.
Beyond New Mexico, public access to candidates' tax returns has become an issue in several hotly contested governor races, amid concern about President Trump's unusual refusal to release his tax returns in the 2016 election campaign.
On the campaign trail, Pearce has invoked his past financial success at the helm of an oilfield services company as evidence of his administrative abilities and intuition about what it takes to improve New Mexico's economy.