The Latest: New Zealand has first big case drop in 2 weeks

The number of deaths from COVID-19, the illness that can be caused by the coronavirus, grew for the second straight week. There have been at least 3,064 virus deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic.

HONOLULU -- Hawaii has reported nearly 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, which is the state’s highest level for the pandemic, though officials note that the count includes a backlog from one lab.

The Hawaii Department of Health reported 1,678 cases Sunday, while noting that it included a partial catch-up of reporting after one lab experienced system errors from Aug. 15 to Aug. 25.

The state saw 10,817 new confirmed coronavirus infections documented in the last 14 days.

The state health director Dr. Elizabeth Char says that “this tidal wave of cases is straining our ability to respond at all levels — our hospitals, our labs and even our morgues are nearing or at capacity.”

Hawaii also reported two deaths from COVID-19, both women older than 60 with underlying health conditions. That brings the state’s totals since the pandemic began to 62,229 coronavirus cases and 589 deaths.

