The Latest: New Zealand to remove restrictions from Auckland

Currently there are over 497,000 deaths from the coronavirus in the U.S.

Fauci, who is President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said he expects a “significant degree of normality” in everyday life toward the end of the year but that it was “possible” people will still need to be wearing masks into 2022.

He says ultimately it will depend on the trajectory of COVID-19 variants as well as whether an “overwhelming majority” of people get vaccinated. Fauci says he wants to see infections get to a “very, very low” baseline before backing off recommendations to wear a mask, when the risk of exposure to someone with COVID-19 has become minimal.

Fauci spoke on CNN’s “State of the Union” and NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

———

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia has received a first shipment of 150,000 AstraZeneca vaccines, adding to the three other vaccines already in use.

The Balkan nation of 7 million has administered more than 1 million doses so far, which is among the top results in Europe. Most Serb citizens have received Chinese Sinopharm vaccines, followed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Russia’s Sputnik V.