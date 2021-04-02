The Latest: Officer dies after suspect rams car at Capitol

2:35 p.m.

Two law enforcement officials tell The Associated Press that the driver who rammed a car into two police officers outside the U.S. Capitol has died after being shot by authorities.

The officials said both Capitol Police officers were taken to the hospital, with at least one in serious condition. The suspect died at a hospital.

The crash happened at a security checkpoint that is typically used by senators and staff on weekdays, but lawmakers are away for recess. Fencing that prevented vehicular traffic near that area was recently removed.

Capitol Police said that someone rammed a vehicle into two of its officers. The law enforcement officials told the AP that the driver then got out of the car with what appeared to be a knife. It’s unclear which member of law enforcement shot the suspect.

———

2:25 p.m.

The U.S. Capitol remained on lockdown Friday afternoon after a car rammed a barricade outside the Senate, though the building was largely empty due to a two-week recess.