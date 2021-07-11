The Latest: Pakistan official encouraging vaccines

Bennett said that the country had vaccinated over 200,000 people in recent weeks. Many of them were teenagers. The country is trying to halt a fresh outbreak of the highly contagious delta variant. Children under age 12 aren’t yet eligible for the vaccine.

Israel has vaccinated over 61% of its 9.3 million citizens with at least one dose, and almost 56% with two doses, the vast majority with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

The Health Ministry has recorded a steady climb in new infections in recent weeks, most of them among unvaccinated young children. Most new infections have been mild cases of coronavirus.

———

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Three million doses of the Moderna vaccine have arrived in Indonesia.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said that the Moderna vaccine will be used as a third dose for health care workers.

Sadikin said that “the plan for this vaccine, apart from (being) the first and second injections for the Indonesian people, we will specifically use it for the third booster injection for Indonesian health workers."

Many health care workers were previously vaccinated with the Chinese produced Sinovac vaccine.

———