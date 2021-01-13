The Latest: Pelosi wants fines for bypassing House security

The House has opened its proceedings Wednesday, poised to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time exactly a week after his supporters stormed the Capitol to protest his election defeat.

At least five Republicans have said they will join Democrats in voting to remove Trump from office. The article of impeachment charges the president with “incitement of insurrection.”

The House chaplain opened the session with a prayer for “seizing the scales of justice from the jaws of mob-ocracy.”

A vote is expected by the end of the day.

8:20 p.m.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she thought she was “going to die” when a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week.

The Democrat spoke about her experience in an Instagram Live video on Tuesday night. She didn’t disclose any details over security concerns.

Ocasio-Cortez said she and other elected officials “narrowly escaped death” and there was “a sense that something was wrong from the inside.”