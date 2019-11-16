The Latest: Ex-aide says Trump persuaded to release money

The official, Tim Morrison, says he and a top White House lawyer, John Eisenberg, agreed that access to the controversial call should be restricted.

But Morrison says Eisenberg later told him that he did not intend for the call summary to be placed on a highly classified server. He says Eisenberg's staff apparently put it there by mistake.

Morrison said nothing on the call warranted placement on the server.

Trump on the call pushed for Ukraine’s new president to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son. The conversation is central to the House impeachment inquiry.

5:35 p.m.

An aide to Vice President Mike Pence has told House impeachment investigators that President Donald Trump’s push for Ukraine to open investigations was “unusual and inappropriate.”

Jennifer Williams is among the staffers who took notes during Trump's July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. She testified to investigators earlier this month, and a transcript of her testimony was released Saturday.