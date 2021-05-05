The Latest: Philippines to give back donated Chinese vaccine

United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced the government’s position in a Wednesday statement, amid World Trade Organization talks over easing global trade rules to enable more countries to produce more of the life-saving vaccines.

Tai says, “The Administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines.” But she cautions that it will take time to reach the required global “consensus” to waive the protections under WTO rules.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Health officials in Idaho are trying new methods to encourage people to get vaccinated as interest in COVID-19 shots starts to wane.

The Times-News in Twin Falls reported that the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is giving up to $9 million in grant funding to encourage private health providers to host vaccination clinics.

The effort came after the state lifted restrictions and is allowing anyone to receive vaccines, even if they aren’t residents. Idaho has administered more than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, but the number of doses being given out has dropped.

