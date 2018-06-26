SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Latest on a primary election in Utah (all times local):
7:30 a.m.
Polls have opened in Utah as Republicans will be deciding a primary for Utah Senate between former GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney and state Rep. Mike Kennedy.
Romney is looking to restart his political career while deflecting attacks on his onetime criticism of President Donald Trump. The former GOP presidential candidate says his political clout would help Utah punch above its weight in Washington, D.C.
Kennedy says he's the homegrown true conservative who would work better with Trump.
The two were forced into a runoff primary since neither won 60 percent of delegates' votes to secure the nomination in April.
The winner will be the heavy favorite in the general election against Democrat Salt Lake County Council member Jenny Wilson.
———
This story has been corrected to show that the winner will face Democrat Jenny Wilson in November.