CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the midterm election in Illinois (all times local):
6:20 a.m.
Polls are now open in Illinois where Democrats are looking to return to dominance in Illinois.
They hope to win the governor's office and all other statewide seats and flip up to four Republican-held congressional districts.
Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner is trying for a second term against billionaire J.B. Pritzker, while Democratic state Sen. Kwame Raoul and GOP attorney Erika Harold are vying for an open attorney general seat.
The four congressional districts Democrats are targeting could help the party win House control. Democrats also look to increase their majorities in the Statehouse.
Enthusiasm has been high, as Democrats push back against President Donald Trump and his policies and Republicans try to hold on to some power in the left-leaning state. Election officials said last week that mail and early voting numbers had already surpassed the 2014 total.
11:15 p.m.
