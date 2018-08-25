Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Presidents, lawmakers honor McCain's life of service

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2008, file photo, Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks at a rally in Davenport, Iowa. Arizona Sen. McCain, the war hero who became the GOP's standard-bearer in the 2008 election, has died. He was 81. His office says McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He had battled brain cancer. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

 Gerald Herbert

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the death of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. (all times local):

10:30 p.m.

Presidents and lawmakers from both parties are honoring Sen. John McCain's decades of service to his country in the hours after his death Saturday.

President Donald Trump, who criticized McCain for being taken prisoner during the Vietnam War, says his "deepest sympathies and respect" went out to McCain's family.

McCain died at his ranch in Arizona after a yearlong battle with brain cancer. On Saturday night, a black hearse accompanied by a police motorcade could be seen driving away from the ranch near Sedona where he spent his final weeks.

Trump's brief Twitter statement said "hearts and prayers" are with the McCain family. Melania Trump thanked McCain for his service to the nation, which included more than five years as a prisoner of war and six terms in the Senate.

